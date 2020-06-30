All apartments in Shoreview
1567 County Road I W
1567 County Road I W

1567 County Road I West · No Longer Available
Location

1567 County Road I West, Shoreview, MN 55126
Shamrock

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a nice remodeled home in Shoreview? Here it is! And if you like renting it, you can buy it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 County Road I W have any available units?
1567 County Road I W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
Is 1567 County Road I W currently offering any rent specials?
1567 County Road I W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 County Road I W pet-friendly?
No, 1567 County Road I W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreview.
Does 1567 County Road I W offer parking?
Yes, 1567 County Road I W offers parking.
Does 1567 County Road I W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 County Road I W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 County Road I W have a pool?
No, 1567 County Road I W does not have a pool.
Does 1567 County Road I W have accessible units?
No, 1567 County Road I W does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 County Road I W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 County Road I W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1567 County Road I W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1567 County Road I W does not have units with air conditioning.

