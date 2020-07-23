22167 156th Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry

Available June 15

3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo*

$1499.00 deposit

POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum

*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.

12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking /vaping not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

OurAreaHomes

licensed in MN 40571395

763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.



