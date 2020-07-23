All apartments in Sherburne County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

22167 156th Street NW

22167 156th Street Northwest · (763) 200-1428
Location

22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN 55330

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22167 156th Street NW · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry
Available June 15
3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo*
$1499.00 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking /vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.

(RLNE4905080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

