Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

14469 190th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 available August 01: 1bd mother- in- law wing apartment with a country feel; elk river MN - $999.00/mo+ utilities

$1048.00 deposit

1bd 1 ba 1 garage "in law" apartment with separate entrance from inside the attached garage parking area, zero entry shower & private deck.

EXCEPTIONAL location, large lot, great views.

POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & addendum

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, batteries

9+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

Our Area Homes

licensed in MN 40571395



(RLNE3617640)