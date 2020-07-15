All apartments in Sherburne County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

14469 190th Ave NW

14469 190th Avenue Northwest · (763) 200-1428
Location

14469 190th Avenue Northwest, Sherburne County, MN 55330

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14469 190th Ave NW · Avail. Aug 1

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
14469 190th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 available August 01: 1bd mother- in- law wing apartment with a country feel; elk river MN - $999.00/mo+ utilities
$1048.00 deposit
1bd 1 ba 1 garage "in law" apartment with separate entrance from inside the attached garage parking area, zero entry shower & private deck.
EXCEPTIONAL location, large lot, great views.
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, batteries
9+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
Our Area Homes
licensed in MN 40571395

(RLNE3617640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

