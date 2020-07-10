All apartments in Shakopee
Location

8820 Whispering Oaks Trail, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
5 Bedroom rental home with 4 bedrooms on the 2nd story and 1 bedroom on the walkout level. Finishes include Maple woodwork, ceramic tile, custom cabinets throughout. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and a granite center island and breakfast nook. Wet bar on the walkout level. 3 car garage. Occupied rental home until June 1st.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail have any available units?
8820 Whispering Oaks Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail have?
Some of 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Whispering Oaks Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail offers parking.
Does 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail have a pool?
No, 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail have accessible units?
No, 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 Whispering Oaks Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

