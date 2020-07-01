Rent Calculator
All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 838 Swaps Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
838 Swaps Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
838 Swaps Drive
838 Swaps Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
838 Swaps Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(RLNE5514708)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 838 Swaps Drive have any available units?
838 Swaps Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shakopee, MN
.
What amenities does 838 Swaps Drive have?
Some of 838 Swaps Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 838 Swaps Drive currently offering any rent specials?
838 Swaps Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Swaps Drive pet-friendly?
No, 838 Swaps Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Shakopee
.
Does 838 Swaps Drive offer parking?
Yes, 838 Swaps Drive offers parking.
Does 838 Swaps Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Swaps Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Swaps Drive have a pool?
No, 838 Swaps Drive does not have a pool.
Does 838 Swaps Drive have accessible units?
No, 838 Swaps Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Swaps Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Swaps Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Swaps Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 838 Swaps Drive has units with air conditioning.
