Shakopee, MN
7466 Derby Ln
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

7466 Derby Ln

7466 Derby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7466 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Adria Kujak at adriak@reiprop.com or 612-968-1609.

Come see this stunning townhome, recently remodeled! Vaulted ceilings with lots of natural lighting gives this townhome a clean and beautiful look. The kitchen boasts white enameled cabinets, coordinating colored granite countertops and island with stainless steel appliances! Wood-finish floors in kitchen and bathrooms! Enjoy the outside with a nice sized deck off of the family room.
One floor living with the same granite throughout the 2 bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath. Ample storage space with 2 car garage. Beautiful neighborhood with pool and playground. Unbelievably close to shopping and restaurants! Come take a peek!
*Pet-Free Property

For property management home rental in the Twin Cities see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7466 Derby Ln have any available units?
7466 Derby Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 7466 Derby Ln have?
Some of 7466 Derby Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7466 Derby Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7466 Derby Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7466 Derby Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7466 Derby Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7466 Derby Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7466 Derby Ln offers parking.
Does 7466 Derby Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7466 Derby Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7466 Derby Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7466 Derby Ln has a pool.
Does 7466 Derby Ln have accessible units?
No, 7466 Derby Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7466 Derby Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7466 Derby Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7466 Derby Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7466 Derby Ln has units with air conditioning.

