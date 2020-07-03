7466 Derby Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

For a showing of this property, please contact Adria Kujak at adriak@reiprop.com or 612-968-1609.



Come see this stunning townhome, recently remodeled! Vaulted ceilings with lots of natural lighting gives this townhome a clean and beautiful look. The kitchen boasts white enameled cabinets, coordinating colored granite countertops and island with stainless steel appliances! Wood-finish floors in kitchen and bathrooms! Enjoy the outside with a nice sized deck off of the family room.

One floor living with the same granite throughout the 2 bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath. Ample storage space with 2 car garage. Beautiful neighborhood with pool and playground. Unbelievably close to shopping and restaurants! Come take a peek!

*Pet-Free Property



