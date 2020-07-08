All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 639 Jefferson Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
639 Jefferson Street South
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

639 Jefferson Street South

639 Jefferson Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

639 Jefferson Street South, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
4 bedroom rental home walkable to DT Shakopee. 2 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms on the lower level. Porch and fenced yard with large shed.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Jefferson Street South have any available units?
639 Jefferson Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 639 Jefferson Street South currently offering any rent specials?
639 Jefferson Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Jefferson Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Jefferson Street South is pet friendly.
Does 639 Jefferson Street South offer parking?
No, 639 Jefferson Street South does not offer parking.
Does 639 Jefferson Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Jefferson Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Jefferson Street South have a pool?
No, 639 Jefferson Street South does not have a pool.
Does 639 Jefferson Street South have accessible units?
No, 639 Jefferson Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Jefferson Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Jefferson Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Jefferson Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Jefferson Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University