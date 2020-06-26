4506 Village Square Boulevard N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

No Hassle of snow removal & yard maintenance. Trash, grass, removal and all association dues included - paid by landlord Beautiful community pool, playground, park, walking trails, shopping and great access to Highway 169. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash. Hardwood floor in main level, 9' ceilings. Upper level with 3 BR on one level with 2 full baths. Beautiful master suite, walk in closet, vaulted ceilings. Finished LL, 2 car garage.