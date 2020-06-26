All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 4506 Village Square Boulevard N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
4506 Village Square Boulevard N
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:04 AM

4506 Village Square Boulevard N

4506 Village Square Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4506 Village Square Boulevard, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
No Hassle of snow removal & yard maintenance. Trash, grass, removal and all association dues included - paid by landlord Beautiful community pool, playground, park, walking trails, shopping and great access to Highway 169. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash. Hardwood floor in main level, 9' ceilings. Upper level with 3 BR on one level with 2 full baths. Beautiful master suite, walk in closet, vaulted ceilings. Finished LL, 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Village Square Boulevard N have any available units?
4506 Village Square Boulevard N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 4506 Village Square Boulevard N have?
Some of 4506 Village Square Boulevard N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Village Square Boulevard N currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Village Square Boulevard N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Village Square Boulevard N pet-friendly?
No, 4506 Village Square Boulevard N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 4506 Village Square Boulevard N offer parking?
Yes, 4506 Village Square Boulevard N offers parking.
Does 4506 Village Square Boulevard N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4506 Village Square Boulevard N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Village Square Boulevard N have a pool?
Yes, 4506 Village Square Boulevard N has a pool.
Does 4506 Village Square Boulevard N have accessible units?
No, 4506 Village Square Boulevard N does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Village Square Boulevard N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 Village Square Boulevard N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4506 Village Square Boulevard N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4506 Village Square Boulevard N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University