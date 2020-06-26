Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 3735 Whitetail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
3735 Whitetail Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3735 Whitetail Drive
3735 Whitetail Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3735 Whitetail Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level, 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage, plus a Boat Parking.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/shakopee-mn?lid=12339032
(RLNE4970951)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have any available units?
3735 Whitetail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shakopee, MN
.
What amenities does 3735 Whitetail Drive have?
Some of 3735 Whitetail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3735 Whitetail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Whitetail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Whitetail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive offers parking.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have a pool?
No, 3735 Whitetail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have accessible units?
No, 3735 Whitetail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
Similar Pages
Shakopee 1 Bedrooms
Shakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with Garage
Shakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Fridley, MN
Hopkins, MN
West St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MN
Elk River, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MN
Savage, MN
Anoka, MN
Ramsey, MN
North St. Paul, MN
Crystal, MN
Little Canada, MN
Buffalo, MN
Robbinsdale, MN
Oakdale, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Anoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University