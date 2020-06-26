All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

3735 Whitetail Drive

3735 Whitetail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3735 Whitetail Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level, 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage, plus a Boat Parking.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/shakopee-mn?lid=12339032

(RLNE4970951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have any available units?
3735 Whitetail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 3735 Whitetail Drive have?
Some of 3735 Whitetail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Whitetail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Whitetail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Whitetail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive offers parking.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have a pool?
No, 3735 Whitetail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have accessible units?
No, 3735 Whitetail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3735 Whitetail Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3735 Whitetail Drive has units with air conditioning.
