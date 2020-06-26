2109 Rockridge Circle

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Need Space? ' This large 5 bedroom home features 4 bedrooms on the upper level, plus a bedroom with bathroom on the lower walkout level. Main floor futures a private office and vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Spacious three car garage. End of cul-de-sac location makes us home a Gem. Great location in this Shakopee neighborhood with easy access. Available now!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.