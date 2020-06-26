All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:24 PM

2109 Rockridge Circle

2109 Rockridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Rockridge Cir, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Need Space? ' This large 5 bedroom home features 4 bedrooms on the upper level, plus a bedroom with bathroom on the lower walkout level. Main floor futures a private office and vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Spacious three car garage. End of cul-de-sac location makes us home a Gem. Great location in this Shakopee neighborhood with easy access. Available now!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Rockridge Circle have any available units?
2109 Rockridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 2109 Rockridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Rockridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Rockridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Rockridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Rockridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Rockridge Circle offers parking.
Does 2109 Rockridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Rockridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Rockridge Circle have a pool?
No, 2109 Rockridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Rockridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 2109 Rockridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Rockridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Rockridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Rockridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Rockridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
