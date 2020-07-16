All apartments in Shakopee
1878 Pintail Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1878 Pintail Ave

1878 Pintail Avenue · (612) 888-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1878 Pintail Avenue, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1878 Pintail Ave · Avail. Sep 1

$1,645

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1878 Pintail Ave Available 09/01/20 Updated end unit townhome in Shakopee *3 Bed*1.5 Bath Available Sep 1 - Well cared for end-unit townhome in Shakopee- great location near Target! Stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures, 3 bedrooms on one level, 2 car garage. MAIN LEVEL-Living room with gas fireplace, informal dining area, kitchen with eating bar and hardwood floors. Also a half bath on this level. Patio area out front. UPPER LEVEL- Large master suite with walk-in closet. Two other nice size bedroom and a full bath. Also High efficiency laundry on the 2nd floor! Vaulted ceilings. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. This one won't last long! Small dogs & cats ok. Trash, water/sewer, lawn care, & snow removal included. Available September 1, 2020

(RLNE2754795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1878 Pintail Ave have any available units?
1878 Pintail Ave has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1878 Pintail Ave have?
Some of 1878 Pintail Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1878 Pintail Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1878 Pintail Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1878 Pintail Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1878 Pintail Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1878 Pintail Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1878 Pintail Ave offers parking.
Does 1878 Pintail Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1878 Pintail Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1878 Pintail Ave have a pool?
No, 1878 Pintail Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1878 Pintail Ave have accessible units?
No, 1878 Pintail Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1878 Pintail Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1878 Pintail Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1878 Pintail Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1878 Pintail Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
