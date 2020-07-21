Fantastic townhome. 3 bedrooms plus loft and 3 bathrooms. Large master suite with walkin closet. Home includes patio, plus, attached 2 car garage. Pristine location, easy access to Hwy 169, close to shopping, hospital and lots of amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Countryside Drive have any available units?
1701 Countryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1701 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 1701 Countryside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.