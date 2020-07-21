1701 Countryside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic townhome. 3 bedrooms plus loft and 3 bathrooms. Large master suite with walkin closet. Home includes patio, plus, attached 2 car garage. Pristine location, easy access to Hwy 169, close to shopping, hospital and lots of amenities.