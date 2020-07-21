All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

1701 Countryside Drive

1701 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic townhome. 3 bedrooms plus loft and 3 bathrooms. Large master suite with walkin closet. Home includes patio, plus, attached 2 car garage. Pristine location, easy access to Hwy 169, close to shopping, hospital and lots of amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Countryside Drive have any available units?
1701 Countryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1701 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 1701 Countryside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Countryside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Countryside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1701 Countryside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Countryside Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 Countryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Countryside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Countryside Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Countryside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Countryside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Countryside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Countryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Countryside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Countryside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Countryside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
