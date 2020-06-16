All apartments in Savage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7623 Arbor Lane

7623 Arbor Lane · No Longer Available
Savage
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7623 Arbor Lane, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 beds, 3 baths, 2 garage, Savage townhouse - Property Id: 125692

Townhouse in Savage for rent - Available immediately!
$1,600/mo
Two story townhouse. 1,642 sqfts, built 2004
2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 attached garages. 1,642 sqfts
Appliances are included: range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer
Main floor: kitchen, living room, dining room, half bath, deck
Upper floor: 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, laundry room
Spacious townhouse in great location. Masterbedroom with walk-in closet. Neutral color throughout the townhouse. Show very well. Easy access to Hwy13, major roads, parks, and trails. Near by cities are Burnsville, Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, and Bloomington.
Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
$50 nonrefundable application fee per adult in cash. Credit and background check are required. Income must be verifiable. Prefer good credit. Sorry, no Section 8. Not pet/pets.
Property address: 7623 Arbor Lane, Savage, MN
Call or text Yu Jie Chen 952-820-5334 for showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125692
Property Id 125692

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

