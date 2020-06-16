Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 beds, 3 baths, 2 garage, Savage townhouse - Property Id: 125692



Townhouse in Savage for rent - Available immediately!

$1,600/mo

Two story townhouse. 1,642 sqfts, built 2004

2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 attached garages. 1,642 sqfts

Appliances are included: range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer

Main floor: kitchen, living room, dining room, half bath, deck

Upper floor: 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, laundry room

Spacious townhouse in great location. Masterbedroom with walk-in closet. Neutral color throughout the townhouse. Show very well. Easy access to Hwy13, major roads, parks, and trails. Near by cities are Burnsville, Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, and Bloomington.

Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

$50 nonrefundable application fee per adult in cash. Credit and background check are required. Income must be verifiable. Prefer good credit. Sorry, no Section 8. Not pet/pets.

Property address: 7623 Arbor Lane, Savage, MN

Call or text Yu Jie Chen 952-820-5334 for showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125692

No Pets Allowed



