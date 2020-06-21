All apartments in Savage
7010 South Park Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:42 AM

7010 South Park Drive

7010 South Park Drive · (952) 260-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN 55378

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 South Park Drive have any available units?
7010 South Park Drive has a unit available for $2,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7010 South Park Drive have?
Some of 7010 South Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 South Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7010 South Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 South Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 South Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7010 South Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7010 South Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 7010 South Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 South Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 South Park Drive have a pool?
No, 7010 South Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7010 South Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 7010 South Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 South Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 South Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7010 South Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7010 South Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
