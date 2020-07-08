All apartments in Savage
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

14809 Hillside Trail

14809 Hillside Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14809 Hillside Trail, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
14809 Hillside Trail Available 05/01/20 SPACE GALORE AND OH-SO-MUCH MORE! - FOR RENT: 14809 Hillside Trail, Savage, MN 55378
AVAILABLE: 5/1/2020!
TERM = 1 Year, Minimum
APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)
RENT = $2,195/Month
PETS = No
SMOKING = No (Not Even Outside)
DEPOSIT = 1 Month's Rent, Minimum
TENANT UTILITIES = ALL: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, and Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care / Snow Removal).
SECTION 8 = NOT APPROVED!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2995884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14809 Hillside Trail have any available units?
14809 Hillside Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
Is 14809 Hillside Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14809 Hillside Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14809 Hillside Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14809 Hillside Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 14809 Hillside Trail offer parking?
No, 14809 Hillside Trail does not offer parking.
Does 14809 Hillside Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14809 Hillside Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14809 Hillside Trail have a pool?
No, 14809 Hillside Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14809 Hillside Trail have accessible units?
No, 14809 Hillside Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14809 Hillside Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14809 Hillside Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14809 Hillside Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14809 Hillside Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

