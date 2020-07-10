14614 Sumter Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This bright townhouse enters into an open concept floor plan with high ceilings, huge windows and access to a great deck. The kitchen includes matching appliances, lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar on the center island. There is also a half bath on the main level. Upstairs there are two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry is included as well as a garage that is extra deep. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Owner covers trash, water, lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.