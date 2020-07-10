All apartments in Savage
14614 Sumter Avenue

14614 Sumter Avenue
Location

14614 Sumter Avenue, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This bright townhouse enters into an open concept floor plan with high ceilings, huge windows and access to a great deck. The kitchen includes matching appliances, lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar on the center island. There is also a half bath on the main level. Upstairs there are two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry is included as well as a garage that is extra deep. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Owner covers trash, water, lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14614 Sumter Avenue have any available units?
14614 Sumter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 14614 Sumter Avenue have?
Some of 14614 Sumter Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14614 Sumter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14614 Sumter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14614 Sumter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14614 Sumter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 14614 Sumter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14614 Sumter Avenue offers parking.
Does 14614 Sumter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14614 Sumter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14614 Sumter Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14614 Sumter Avenue has a pool.
Does 14614 Sumter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14614 Sumter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14614 Sumter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14614 Sumter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14614 Sumter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14614 Sumter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

