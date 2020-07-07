13078 Glenhurst Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom split level for your enjoyment! Beautiful hardwood floors on upper level along with vaulted ceiling, living room with bayed window, kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located to major roads for easy commutes!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.