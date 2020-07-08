13012 Independence Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

4 bedroom rental home. Kitchen has granite counters & center island. Formal dining room. Main floor office & mudroom. 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level. Maser suite with walk-in closet & private bath. Walk t Eagle Creek Park. Occupied rental home until May 1st. This is an occupied rental home until May 1st. No Showing allowed in Occupied rental homes until vacant due to Corona Virus.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.