in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage internet access

Be at home in Creekside Village! This distinctive luxury apartment building boasts unique spacious floor plans, in unit washer and dryer, stainless appliances, bronze fixtures, custom woodwork, and rolling views. Walking trails to SRHS.



Creekside Village has free high-speed Wi-Fi, cable, fitness room, elevator, attached and detached garages, community room with smart TV, custom serving island, private bath and kitchen.



Cats are allowed on the 3rd floor only.

Dogs are not allowed.