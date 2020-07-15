All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Aquarius Apartments

2425 County Road C2 · (870) 729-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN 55113
Sandcastle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2425 -223 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,160

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 2425 -105 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,160

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2425 -219 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,160

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2425 -216 · Avail. now

$1,440

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 2425 -116 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,440

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 2425 -308 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,480

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aquarius Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
lobby
online portal
pool table
sauna
tennis court
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Its location is most notable by the tree-lined seven acres on which it is built featuring walking paths, pond views, beautiful mature trees and the ability to connect with nature while living in a metropolitan area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per adult/Married Couple
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, fish
Cats
fee: $150
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aquarius Apartments have any available units?
Aquarius Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aquarius Apartments have?
Some of Aquarius Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aquarius Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Aquarius Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aquarius Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Aquarius Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Aquarius Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Aquarius Apartments offers parking.
Does Aquarius Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aquarius Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aquarius Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Aquarius Apartments has a pool.
Does Aquarius Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Aquarius Apartments has accessible units.
Does Aquarius Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aquarius Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Aquarius Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aquarius Apartments has units with air conditioning.
