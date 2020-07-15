2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN 55113 Sandcastle
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 2425 -223 · Avail. Aug 27
$1,160
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft
Unit 2425 -105 · Avail. Sep 1
$1,160
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Unit 2425 -219 · Avail. Sep 4
$1,160
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2425 -216 · Avail. now
$1,440
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft
Unit 2425 -116 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,440
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft
Unit 2425 -308 · Avail. Oct 1
$1,480
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1085 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aquarius Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
lobby
online portal
pool table
sauna
tennis court
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Its location is most notable by the tree-lined seven acres on which it is built featuring walking paths, pond views, beautiful mature trees and the ability to connect with nature while living in a metropolitan area.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)