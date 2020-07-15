Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments game room lobby online portal pool table sauna tennis court

Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Its location is most notable by the tree-lined seven acres on which it is built featuring walking paths, pond views, beautiful mature trees and the ability to connect with nature while living in a metropolitan area.