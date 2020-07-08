2875 Pascal St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f8d16e09a ---- This 2 bed, 1.5 bath home is located in a quiet family neighborhood just down the road from Rosedale Mall and several restaurant options, as well as close to the University of Northwestern and Bethel College. There are 5 parks within 1 mile. This home offers: - Hardwood Floors - Attached One Car Garage - Moundsview School District - Dishwasher - Garbage Disposal - Washer/Dryer -Quick Access to Hwy 51/Snelling Ave - Tenant Responsible for Snow Removal in Driveway and Walkway - Owner Pays: Water, Sewer, Recycling, Lawn Care Additional Terms 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, cable, and trash 5. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 6. Tenant is required to purchase Renter's Insurance that meet VSM minimum coverage requirements please see agent for more details. 7. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds 8. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 9. No Pets