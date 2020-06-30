All apartments in Roseville
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2800 Hamline Avenue North

2800 Hamline Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Hamline Avenue North, Roseville, MN 55113
Lake Josephine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
217 Available 02/01/20 Beautiful west facing unit with balcony to enjoy the sunsets. Home is in a prime Roseville location, close to highways, shopping, restaurants & parks! Amenities included heated indoor pool, game room, sauna, patio, party room, gorgeous courtyard w/plenty of space for your guests and a private 1 stall garage! You'll love living here!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2800-hamline-ave-n-roseville-mn-55113-usa-unit-217/95722fae-79ad-450a-8277-3f654dd93a5a

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5416471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Hamline Avenue North have any available units?
2800 Hamline Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 2800 Hamline Avenue North have?
Some of 2800 Hamline Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Hamline Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Hamline Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Hamline Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Hamline Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 2800 Hamline Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Hamline Avenue North offers parking.
Does 2800 Hamline Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Hamline Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Hamline Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Hamline Avenue North has a pool.
Does 2800 Hamline Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2800 Hamline Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Hamline Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Hamline Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Hamline Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2800 Hamline Avenue North has units with air conditioning.

