2800 Hamline Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool garage internet access sauna

217 Available 02/01/20 Beautiful west facing unit with balcony to enjoy the sunsets. Home is in a prime Roseville location, close to highways, shopping, restaurants & parks! Amenities included heated indoor pool, game room, sauna, patio, party room, gorgeous courtyard w/plenty of space for your guests and a private 1 stall garage! You'll love living here!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2800-hamline-ave-n-roseville-mn-55113-usa-unit-217/95722fae-79ad-450a-8277-3f654dd93a5a



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5416471)