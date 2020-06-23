2710 Dale St N Apt 301

Amenities

If you are looking for carefree living in a beautiful mature environment with a convenient location...look no further! Some of the amenities included in this Ramsey Square condo community are personal locked storage unit, secured entrances, elevators, underground assigned parking, indoor swimming pool, sauna, party room, tennis courts and fitness center. This well maintained condo could be just what you are looking for. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and leads to a separate dining room. The living room has patio doors leading to a balcony with courtyard and garden views. The living room also features an electric faux fireplace to keep you cozy in our Minnesota winters. The bedrooms are very spacious including a nice master suite with private bath. There is also a room for an office and several closets throughout this home. Please call (651)491-8005 to schedule a private showing. Available March 1, 2019! No Section 8