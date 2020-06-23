All apartments in Roseville
2710 Dale St N Apt 301

2710 Dale Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN 55113
South Owasso

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
If you are looking for carefree living in a beautiful mature environment with a convenient location...look no further! Some of the amenities included in this Ramsey Square condo community are personal locked storage unit, secured entrances, elevators, underground assigned parking, indoor swimming pool, sauna, party room, tennis courts and fitness center. This well maintained condo could be just what you are looking for. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and leads to a separate dining room. The living room has patio doors leading to a balcony with courtyard and garden views. The living room also features an electric faux fireplace to keep you cozy in our Minnesota winters. The bedrooms are very spacious including a nice master suite with private bath. There is also a room for an office and several closets throughout this home. Please call (651)491-8005 to schedule a private showing. Available March 1, 2019! No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 have any available units?
2710 Dale St N Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 have?
Some of 2710 Dale St N Apt 301's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Dale St N Apt 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 does offer parking.
Does 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 have a pool?
Yes, 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 has a pool.
Does 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2710 Dale St N Apt 301 has units with air conditioning.
