Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

2490 Woodbridge St Available 09/01/19 Townhouse Available September 1, Updated Kitchen, 2 Bath, Deck & Yard, 2 Car Garage - Roseville townhouse available in September 1. Split entry floor plan. The upper level has the living room which connects to the dining area. The dining area connects to the kitchen and has a walkout to the large back deck. Kitchen has been updated and has stainless steel appliances. There are two bedrooms upstairs and a large full bathroom with a new tiled floor.

There's a 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and the laundry room downstairs. The bedroom has a walkout to the back patio and yard.

This townhouse also has an attached two car garage. Rent includes trash & association dues. Great Roseville location on private cul de sac close to Rice Street and Highway 36.



One small dog (under 30lbs.) is okay with $50/month pet fee. Sorry no cats.

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent amount), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Cats Allowed



