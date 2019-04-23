---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3db26b039 ---- Great 2 bedroom townhouse in Rosemount available Now. Updates throughout including fresh paint and carpeting. 1 pet will be considered on a case by case basis. This property does not accept section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14827 Charlston Ave. have any available units?
14827 Charlston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
Is 14827 Charlston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14827 Charlston Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14827 Charlston Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14827 Charlston Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 14827 Charlston Ave. offer parking?
No, 14827 Charlston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 14827 Charlston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14827 Charlston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14827 Charlston Ave. have a pool?
No, 14827 Charlston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 14827 Charlston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14827 Charlston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14827 Charlston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14827 Charlston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14827 Charlston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14827 Charlston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
