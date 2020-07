Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living. The Maven immerses you in an unrivaled waterfront setting across from the Zumbro River, steps from Skyway access to The Mayo Clinic. Sophisticated alcove, one and two-bedroom, and penthouse residences are seamlessly designed with sleek, carefully chosen finishes to create your Luxury Launchpad. We invite you to experience the new benchmark of luxury living in Rochester, The Maven on Broadway.