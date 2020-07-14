All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Technology Park Apartments

3731 Technology Dr NW · (507) 248-7134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3731 Technology Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3731114 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3745119 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 3745310 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 3745429 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Technology Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Rent and Income Levels

Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into. A chart is below

First, determine your combined income before all taxes and deductions based on household size. | Then find which category you fall into. You must make BELOW the amount listed. | Once you know which % AMI category you fall into, you can find the apartment rents listed below for each category. | Note: 25% of the apartments will not have any income restriction on them.

Householdsize
60% AMI
80% AMI

1 occupant
$39,420
$52,560

2 occupant
$45,060
$60,080

3 occupant
$50,700
$67,600

4 occupant
$56,280
$75,040

NOW AVAILABLE: FREE SHUTTLE TO MAYO FROM PROPERTY!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open lot, garage: $60/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Technology Park Apartments have any available units?
Technology Park Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Technology Park Apartments have?
Some of Technology Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Technology Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Technology Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Technology Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Technology Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Technology Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Technology Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Technology Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Technology Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Technology Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Technology Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Technology Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Technology Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Technology Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Technology Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.

