Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court conference room clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room parking playground 24hr maintenance garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Rent and Income Levels



Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into. A chart is below



First, determine your combined income before all taxes and deductions based on household size. | Then find which category you fall into. You must make BELOW the amount listed. | Once you know which % AMI category you fall into, you can find the apartment rents listed below for each category. | Note: 25% of the apartments will not have any income restriction on them.



Householdsize

60% AMI

80% AMI



1 occupant

$39,420

$52,560



2 occupant

$45,060

$60,080



3 occupant

$50,700

$67,600



4 occupant

$56,280

$75,040



NOW AVAILABLE: FREE SHUTTLE TO MAYO FROM PROPERTY!