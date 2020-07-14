Amenities
Rent and Income Levels
Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into. A chart is below
First, determine your combined income before all taxes and deductions based on household size. | Then find which category you fall into. You must make BELOW the amount listed. | Once you know which % AMI category you fall into, you can find the apartment rents listed below for each category. | Note: 25% of the apartments will not have any income restriction on them.
Householdsize
60% AMI
80% AMI
1 occupant
$39,420
$52,560
2 occupant
$45,060
$60,080
3 occupant
$50,700
$67,600
4 occupant
$56,280
$75,040
NOW AVAILABLE: FREE SHUTTLE TO MAYO FROM PROPERTY!