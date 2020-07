Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access online portal playground smoke-free community

Located in a quiet setting of northwest Rochester, this beautiful community has all the amenities to make your life simpler! Sunset Trail Apartment Homes feature spacious living areas, in-home washer and dryers, heated underground parking, and close proximity to shopping, restaurants, The Douglas Trail, city transportation, and more. Come in today to see luxury at its finest.