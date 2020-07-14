All apartments in Rochester
Richard

11 7th Avenue Southwest · (507) 431-4562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902
Kutzky Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Richard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living. These NEW apartment homes have many amenities to include washer and dryers in each apartment, balconies, upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, Free Wi-Fi, Elevator, Heated Parking Garage*, Heat paid by the property, 9 ft. ceilings, oversized windows, walk-in closets, and many, many more. Perhaps the best amenity of all is the propertys proximity to the Mayo Clinic campus just 2 blocks away. Property opened in May of 2012, its 24 units/3 stories.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $500 - up to 1 months rent
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Richard have any available units?
Richard has 4 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Richard have?
Some of Richard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Richard currently offering any rent specials?
Richard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Richard pet-friendly?
No, Richard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does Richard offer parking?
Yes, Richard offers parking.
Does Richard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Richard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Richard have a pool?
No, Richard does not have a pool.
Does Richard have accessible units?
Yes, Richard has accessible units.
Does Richard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Richard has units with dishwashers.
