Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living. These NEW apartment homes have many amenities to include washer and dryers in each apartment, balconies, upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, Free Wi-Fi, Elevator, Heated Parking Garage*, Heat paid by the property, 9 ft. ceilings, oversized windows, walk-in closets, and many, many more. Perhaps the best amenity of all is the propertys proximity to the Mayo Clinic campus just 2 blocks away. Property opened in May of 2012, its 24 units/3 stories.