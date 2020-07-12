23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902 Kutzky Park
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 24 · Avail. now
$775
Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft
Unit 16 · Avail. now
$775
Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft
Unit 12 · Avail. now
$775
Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 10 · Avail. now
$800
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
Unit 21 · Avail. now
$895
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Raymond.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys. High ceilings, arched doorways, new kitchens and bathrooms as well as hardwood floors make this apartment house one you will be proud to call home. Built in 2011.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)