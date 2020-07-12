All apartments in Rochester
Raymond

23 7th Avenue Southwest · (507) 401-8582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month FREE rent with approved lease.
Location

23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902
Kutzky Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$775

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$775

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$775

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Raymond.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys. High ceilings, arched doorways, new kitchens and bathrooms as well as hardwood floors make this apartment house one you will be proud to call home. Built in 2011.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Raymond have any available units?
Raymond has 5 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Raymond have?
Some of Raymond's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Raymond currently offering any rent specials?
Raymond is offering the following rent specials: One Month FREE rent with approved lease.
Is Raymond pet-friendly?
Yes, Raymond is pet friendly.
Does Raymond offer parking?
Yes, Raymond offers parking.
Does Raymond have units with washers and dryers?
No, Raymond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Raymond have a pool?
No, Raymond does not have a pool.
Does Raymond have accessible units?
No, Raymond does not have accessible units.
Does Raymond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Raymond has units with dishwashers.
