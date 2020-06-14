723 East Center Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come see this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment right downtown Rochester. This apartment has new paint throughout the entire apartment, new carpet, new flooring, new bathroom and appliances. Brand new washer and dryer also available. NS. Pets on case by case basis. Tenant is responsible for electric for this unit. 1 months rent for damage deposit. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Video Tour - https://youtu.be/CJp0BKGwNy8