Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:49 AM

723 East Center Street - 2

723 East Center Street · (507) 322-1535
Location

723 East Center Street, Rochester, MN 55904
East Side Pioneers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come see this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment right downtown Rochester. This apartment has new paint throughout the entire apartment, new carpet, new flooring, new bathroom and appliances. Brand new washer and dryer also available. NS. Pets on case by case basis. Tenant is responsible for electric for this unit. 1 months rent for damage deposit. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.
Video Tour - https://youtu.be/CJp0BKGwNy8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 East Center Street - 2 have any available units?
723 East Center Street - 2 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 East Center Street - 2 have?
Some of 723 East Center Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 East Center Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
723 East Center Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 East Center Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 East Center Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 723 East Center Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 723 East Center Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 723 East Center Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 East Center Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 East Center Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 723 East Center Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 723 East Center Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 723 East Center Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 723 East Center Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 East Center Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
