All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 620 2nd Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
620 2nd Ave NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

620 2nd Ave NW

620 2nd Avenue Northwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

620 2nd Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
Northrup

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 620 2nd Ave NW - # 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2br near downtown with ALL utilities included! - This beautifully updated gem of a home is located in a location convenient to the Mayo campus downtown, Silver Lake & beautiful walking/biking paths, and easy access to many shopping and dining establishments in town. This 2 bedroom apartment is the entire main floor of the home and the entire living space is on one level with the exception of the coin operated laundry which is in a shared basement space. It's been updated throughout with newer flooring, kitchen with tile backsplash and newer appliances (including a dishwasher!) and more. Both bedrooms have large closets with plenty of room for storage.

There is a shared yardspace and 1 stall in the attached garage is included with rent. ALL utilities (plus lawn care & snow removal) are included with rent - even tv and internet service! Your one monthly payment will cover EVERYTHING!

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5693124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 2nd Ave NW have any available units?
620 2nd Ave NW has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 2nd Ave NW have?
Some of 620 2nd Ave NW's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 2nd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
620 2nd Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 2nd Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 620 2nd Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 620 2nd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 620 2nd Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 620 2nd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 2nd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 2nd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 620 2nd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 620 2nd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 620 2nd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 620 2nd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 2nd Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 620 2nd Ave NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE
Rochester, MN 55904
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Homestead Village
862 Homestead Village Ln SE
Rochester, MN 55904
Essex Park
937 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Red44
839 16th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity