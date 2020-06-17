620 2nd Ave NW

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

2br near downtown with ALL utilities included! - This beautifully updated gem of a home is located in a location convenient to the Mayo campus downtown, Silver Lake & beautiful walking/biking paths, and easy access to many shopping and dining establishments in town. This 2 bedroom apartment is the entire main floor of the home and the entire living space is on one level with the exception of the coin operated laundry which is in a shared basement space. It's been updated throughout with newer flooring, kitchen with tile backsplash and newer appliances (including a dishwasher!) and more. Both bedrooms have large closets with plenty of room for storage.



There is a shared yardspace and 1 stall in the attached garage is included with rent. ALL utilities (plus lawn care & snow removal) are included with rent - even tv and internet service! Your one monthly payment will cover EVERYTHING!



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5693124)