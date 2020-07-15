Amenities
5801 Sandcherry Pl NW Available 08/01/20 Builder's model end unit with all the upgrades! - Builder's model unit with all the upgrades! Fantastic end-unit townhome with gas fireplace, laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & more. Main level features living room, dining room, kitchen w/maple cabinets & walk-in pantry & 1/2 bath. 2nd floor features family room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bath & laundry.
Rent includes water/sewer, trash & lawn & snow care. Tenant pays all other utilities.
6 or 18 month lease options, pets negotiable $50/month/pet fee + $250/pet/refundable pet deposit, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult
