Rochester, MN
5801 Sandcherry Pl NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

5801 Sandcherry Pl NW

5801 Sandcherry Place Northwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5801 Sandcherry Place Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5801 Sandcherry Pl NW Available 08/01/20 Builder's model end unit with all the upgrades! - Builder's model unit with all the upgrades! Fantastic end-unit townhome with gas fireplace, laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & more. Main level features living room, dining room, kitchen w/maple cabinets & walk-in pantry & 1/2 bath. 2nd floor features family room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bath & laundry.

Rent includes water/sewer, trash & lawn & snow care. Tenant pays all other utilities.

6 or 18 month lease options, pets negotiable $50/month/pet fee + $250/pet/refundable pet deposit, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE2457805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW have any available units?
5801 Sandcherry Pl NW has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW have?
Some of 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Sandcherry Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW offer parking?
No, 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW have a pool?
No, 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 Sandcherry Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
