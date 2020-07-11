All apartments in Rochester
3079 25th Street NW D
3079 25th Street NW D

3079 25th Street Northwest · (507) 280-8859
Location

3079 25th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D · Avail. Aug 16

$1,405

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit D Available 08/16/20 Exterior Townhome NW Rochester available in August - Property Id: 301171

The Brittany's Townhomes and Apartments located in NW Rochester will have a three bedroom townhome for rent August 15th. This beautiful end unit has three bedrooms and 1 ½ baths. Relax on your spacious patio as we take care of the yard work! Our townhomes features an attached two car garage, a gas fireplace and over 1600 square feet of living space. Monthly rent is $1405 and a 12 month lease is required. Currently, we are doing no 'face to face' interaction, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We can indeed take you on a video or 'facetime' walk through of a unit. Contact The Brittany's for a private tour or visit our website at www thebrittanys com. Our property's availability is extremely limited. The Brittany's is managed by Nancy Nelson, a licensed real estate broker in the State of Minnesota, with The Nelson Companies. Check us out on apartmentratings. com to see what people are saying about us! Information deemed reliable, not guaranteed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301171
Property Id 301171

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3079 25th Street NW D have any available units?
3079 25th Street NW D has a unit available for $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 3079 25th Street NW D have?
Some of 3079 25th Street NW D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3079 25th Street NW D currently offering any rent specials?
3079 25th Street NW D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3079 25th Street NW D pet-friendly?
No, 3079 25th Street NW D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 3079 25th Street NW D offer parking?
Yes, 3079 25th Street NW D offers parking.
Does 3079 25th Street NW D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3079 25th Street NW D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3079 25th Street NW D have a pool?
No, 3079 25th Street NW D does not have a pool.
Does 3079 25th Street NW D have accessible units?
No, 3079 25th Street NW D does not have accessible units.
Does 3079 25th Street NW D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3079 25th Street NW D has units with dishwashers.
