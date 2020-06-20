2857 24th St North West

Amenities

Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester are pleased to offer this 3bd/1.5ba unit available August 1st Now showings as of yet. Can apply online to lock it up. Great location between Hwy 52 and Valleyhigh. Main level has living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath. There is also a patio with access from dining room. Top floor has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Unfinished basement with laundry and great room for storage. 2 off street parking spaces. Lawn and snow care and trash included in the rent. Tenants responsible for the rest of the utilities. Cats and Small dogs 40 lbs and under ok with $400 non refundable pet deposit. During showings must wear a mask and latex gloves and no touching. Call soon! Sorry no Section 8 available. Interior Features Dishwasher, Dryer, Washer, Refrigerator, Cable-ready, Stove, Storage, Central Heating, Oven/Range, Basement, Dining Area Exterior Features Balcony, Deck, or Patio