Rochester, MN
2857 24th St North West
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 PM

2857 24th St North West

2857 24th St NW · (507) 251-9030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2857 24th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester are pleased to offer this 3bd/1.5ba unit available August 1st Now showings as of yet. Can apply online to lock it up. Great location between Hwy 52 and Valleyhigh. Main level has living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath. There is also a patio with access from dining room. Top floor has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Unfinished basement with laundry and great room for storage. 2 off street parking spaces. Lawn and snow care and trash included in the rent. Tenants responsible for the rest of the utilities. Cats and Small dogs 40 lbs and under ok with $400 non refundable pet deposit. During showings must wear a mask and latex gloves and no touching. Call soon! Sorry no Section 8 available. Interior Features Dishwasher, Dryer, Washer, Refrigerator, Cable-ready, Stove, Storage, Central Heating, Oven/Range, Basement, Dining Area Exterior Features Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 24th St North West have any available units?
2857 24th St North West has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 2857 24th St North West have?
Some of 2857 24th St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 24th St North West currently offering any rent specials?
2857 24th St North West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 24th St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2857 24th St North West is pet friendly.
Does 2857 24th St North West offer parking?
Yes, 2857 24th St North West does offer parking.
Does 2857 24th St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2857 24th St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 24th St North West have a pool?
Yes, 2857 24th St North West has a pool.
Does 2857 24th St North West have accessible units?
No, 2857 24th St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 24th St North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2857 24th St North West has units with dishwashers.
