Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a very quiet 4 plex in downtown. A very large living room with a full sized kitchen: including a side by side fridge with ice and water in the door and a new dishwasher to match! private back porch. Off street parking spot is also included. Cable/Internet are as you choose, all other utilities are include in the rent. This is a non smoking/no pets property. Available for 12 mo. lease and a damage deposit of 1 month's rent is required. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing. Video Tour - https://youtu.be/Gpg8RptEmZA