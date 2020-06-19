211 15th Street NE

Amenities

on-site laundry parking internet access range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Affordable Unfurnished Apartment. Located only 2 blocks behind Silver Lake Grocery store and other RESTAURANTS. The BUSLINE is only about 2 blocks away and brings you DOWNTOWN IN FIVE MINUTES picking up approximately every half hour or less. The neighborhood is clean, quiet, and friendly with a beautiful LAKE SIDE PARK just a few blocks away and nearby access to the extensive bike paths in Rochester. Laundry facilities are in each building. There are off-street parking spots available ($10 extra per month) otherwise plenty of 24/7 street parking available (no permit required).



Owner Pays: Heat, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Gas

Resident Responsible: Electric, and if desired TV Service, Internet, & Phone Service



Please call our Office Manager at 507-289-8982 or stop by the office M-F 8:30-12:00 or 1:00-5:00 located at 1515 3rd Ave NE, Rochester, MN 55906.



There is NO APPLICATION FEE and you can also complete application online at: www.silverlakerochester.com Once you finish this online application we will contact you right away.



Price is for a one year lease. Pictures are for reference only. Actual furnishing may differ slightly. Rent $750 plus electric.