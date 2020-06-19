All apartments in Rochester
211 15th Street NE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

211 15th Street NE

211 15th Street Northeast · (507) 289-8982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 15th Street Northeast, Rochester, MN 55906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Affordable Unfurnished Apartment. Located only 2 blocks behind Silver Lake Grocery store and other RESTAURANTS. The BUSLINE is only about 2 blocks away and brings you DOWNTOWN IN FIVE MINUTES picking up approximately every half hour or less. The neighborhood is clean, quiet, and friendly with a beautiful LAKE SIDE PARK just a few blocks away and nearby access to the extensive bike paths in Rochester. Laundry facilities are in each building. There are off-street parking spots available ($10 extra per month) otherwise plenty of 24/7 street parking available (no permit required).

Owner Pays: Heat, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Gas
Resident Responsible: Electric, and if desired TV Service, Internet, & Phone Service

Please call our Office Manager at 507-289-8982 or stop by the office M-F 8:30-12:00 or 1:00-5:00 located at 1515 3rd Ave NE, Rochester, MN 55906.

There is NO APPLICATION FEE and you can also complete application online at: www.silverlakerochester.com Once you finish this online application we will contact you right away.

Price is for a one year lease. Pictures are for reference only. Actual furnishing may differ slightly. Rent $750 plus electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 15th Street NE have any available units?
211 15th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 15th Street NE have?
Some of 211 15th Street NE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 15th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
211 15th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 15th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 211 15th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 211 15th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 211 15th Street NE does offer parking.
Does 211 15th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 15th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 15th Street NE have a pool?
No, 211 15th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 211 15th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 211 15th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 15th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 15th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
