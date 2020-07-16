1893 19th Street Northwest - 6

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a very quiet 6-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom. Each unit has its own air conditioner, shared coin operated laundry, and off street parking are just 3 highlights of this well maintained property. This unit is also close to the bus line and just a short walk or bike ride to shopping and entertainment. Owner pays for all utilities except for electrical ($25 per month average) and cable/internet as you choose. 1 months rent for damage deposit. No smoking and no pets allowed. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Video Tour - https://youtu.be/4y1g_69sEzk