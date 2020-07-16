All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

1893 19th Street Northwest - 6

1893 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1893 19th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a very quiet 6-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom. Each unit has its own air conditioner, shared coin operated laundry, and off street parking are just 3 highlights of this well maintained property. This unit is also close to the bus line and just a short walk or bike ride to shopping and entertainment. Owner pays for all utilities except for electrical ($25 per month average) and cable/internet as you choose. 1 months rent for damage deposit. No smoking and no pets allowed. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.
Video Tour - https://youtu.be/4y1g_69sEzk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 have any available units?
1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 have?
Some of 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 offers parking.
Does 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 have a pool?
No, 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1893 19th Street Northwest - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
