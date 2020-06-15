All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

1893 19th St NW 1-4

1893 19th Street Northwest · (507) 322-1535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1893 19th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a very quiet 6-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom. Each unit has its own air conditioner, shared coin operated laundry, and off street parking are 3 highlights of this well maintained apartment. This property is also close to the bus line and just a short walk or bike ride to shopping and entertainment.
Owner pays for all utilities except for electrical ($25 per month average) and cable/internet as you choose. No smoking, no pets. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.
Video Tour - https://youtu.be/CHfEeVLuYAI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1893 19th St NW 1-4 have any available units?
1893 19th St NW 1-4 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1893 19th St NW 1-4 have?
Some of 1893 19th St NW 1-4's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1893 19th St NW 1-4 currently offering any rent specials?
1893 19th St NW 1-4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1893 19th St NW 1-4 pet-friendly?
No, 1893 19th St NW 1-4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1893 19th St NW 1-4 offer parking?
Yes, 1893 19th St NW 1-4 does offer parking.
Does 1893 19th St NW 1-4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1893 19th St NW 1-4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1893 19th St NW 1-4 have a pool?
No, 1893 19th St NW 1-4 does not have a pool.
Does 1893 19th St NW 1-4 have accessible units?
No, 1893 19th St NW 1-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1893 19th St NW 1-4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1893 19th St NW 1-4 does not have units with dishwashers.
