Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2

1876 Deerhaven Ln NE · (507) 550-1052
Location

1876 Deerhaven Ln NE, Rochester, MN 55906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath



Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upper level Deerhaven condo w/covered deck! - This pristine 3 bedroom condo is tucked into a quiet, wooded complex with convenient access to everything you need in town. You'll want to take advantage of the nice covered, private deck off the living room. The main living areas have a nice open floorplan with a huge living room with fireplace, a dining area with a large pantry/closet, and kitchen with updated appliances! Plenty of closet space throughout and a practical floorplan - plus upstairs condo means no noise coming from above you!

2 reserved spaces in the underground garage are included with this rental, as well as lawn care, snow removal, and garbage service. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, credit & background check required, $30 application fee per adult

View more properties at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 have any available units?
1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 have?
Some of 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 offers parking.
Does 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 have a pool?
No, 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 have accessible units?
No, 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
