1876 Deerhaven Ln NE # 2

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upper level Deerhaven condo w/covered deck! - This pristine 3 bedroom condo is tucked into a quiet, wooded complex with convenient access to everything you need in town. You'll want to take advantage of the nice covered, private deck off the living room. The main living areas have a nice open floorplan with a huge living room with fireplace, a dining area with a large pantry/closet, and kitchen with updated appliances! Plenty of closet space throughout and a practical floorplan - plus upstairs condo means no noise coming from above you!



2 reserved spaces in the underground garage are included with this rental, as well as lawn care, snow removal, and garbage service. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, credit & background check required, $30 application fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5869597)