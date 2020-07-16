1803 43rd Street Northwest

Amenities
This gorgeous, bright 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage duplex home is freshly renovated from top to bottom with new carpet, paint, kitchen, bathroom, and appliances with a modern look! Living is easy with an open living area floor plan but secluded bedrooms. In-unit laundry with washer and dryer included! This home has central air conditioning! Exclusive access to the fully fenced backyard and outdoor living area! Pets allowed, including big dogs, with approval and pet rent. Appliances include new stove, fridge, washer & dryer.
6 month lease min with flexible terms. $30 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. Available August 1st! Call or text Nick at 507-369-4982