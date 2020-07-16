All apartments in Rochester
1803 43rd Street Northwest
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

1803 43rd Street Northwest

1803 43rd Street Northwest · (507) 369-4982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1803 43rd Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,249

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeous, bright 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage duplex home is freshly renovated from top to bottom with new carpet, paint, kitchen, bathroom, and appliances with a modern look! Living is easy with an open living area floor plan but secluded bedrooms. In-unit laundry with washer and dryer included! This home has central air conditioning! Exclusive access to the fully fenced backyard and outdoor living area! Pets allowed, including big dogs, with approval and pet rent. Appliances include new stove, fridge, washer & dryer.

6 month lease min with flexible terms. $30 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. Available August 1st! Call or text Nick at 507-369-4982

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 43rd Street Northwest have any available units?
1803 43rd Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 43rd Street Northwest have?
Some of 1803 43rd Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 43rd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1803 43rd Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 43rd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 43rd Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1803 43rd Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1803 43rd Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1803 43rd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 43rd Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 43rd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1803 43rd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1803 43rd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1803 43rd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 43rd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 43rd Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
