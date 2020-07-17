All apartments in Rochester
1512 10th Ave SE - 4

1512 10th Avenue Southeast · (507) 322-1535
Location

1512 10th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN 55904
Meadow Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a garage stall in a very quiet 4-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom. Each unit has its own air conditioner, shared coin operated laundry, and off street parking are 3 highlights of this well maintained apartment. This property is also close to the bus line and just a short walk or bike ride to shopping and entertainment. Owner pays for all utilities except for electrical ($25 per month average) and cable/internet as you choose. This is a non smoking, no pets property. Property is offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.
Video Tour - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ih_YyuwQWpY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 have any available units?
1512 10th Ave SE - 4 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 have?
Some of 1512 10th Ave SE - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1512 10th Ave SE - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 offers parking.
Does 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 have a pool?
No, 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 10th Ave SE - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
