1512 10th Ave SE - 4

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a garage stall in a very quiet 4-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom. Each unit has its own air conditioner, shared coin operated laundry, and off street parking are 3 highlights of this well maintained apartment. This property is also close to the bus line and just a short walk or bike ride to shopping and entertainment. Owner pays for all utilities except for electrical ($25 per month average) and cable/internet as you choose. This is a non smoking, no pets property. Property is offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Video Tour - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ih_YyuwQWpY