Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1457 6th Avenue Southeast - 1

1457 6th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1457 6th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN 55904
Meadow Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a garage stall in a very quiet 4-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom. Each unit has its own air conditioner, shared coin operated laundry, and a single stall garage are 3 highlights of this well maintained apartment. This property is also close to the bus line and just a short walk or bike ride to shopping and entertainment. Owner pays for all utilities except for electrical ($25 per month average) and cable/internet as you choose. This is a non smoking, no pets property. Security deposit of one months rent is required. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.
Video Tour - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXKcDlIP_Bo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

