1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3

1329 6th Avenue Southeast
Location

1329 6th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN 55904
Meadow Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a garage stall in a very quiet 4-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom. Each unit has its own air conditioner, shared coin operated laundry, and off street parking are 3 highlights of this well maintained apartment. This property is also close to the bus line and just a short walk or bike ride to shopping and entertainment. Owner pays for all utilities except for electrical ($25 per month average) and cable/internet as you choose. This is a non smoking, no pets allowed property. Security deposit of one months rent is required. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.
Video Tour - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nAlIdDOdJU
4-Plex w/ detached garages

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 have any available units?
1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 have?
Some of 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 does offer parking.
Does 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 have a pool?
No, 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
