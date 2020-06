Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New paint & Tiled shower! this Studio apartment with 1 bath on the upper level is just minutes to downtown. Just remodeled in a duplex this apartment is just the right place if you are looking for an affordable apartment in a single family setting. This is a must see with off street parking and as walk-able or bike-able apartment in downtown Rochester that you will find. Central heat and A/C. Tenant is responsible for electricity and shared lawn care and snow removal with the lower unit. No smoking property and pets are on a case by case basis. Shared driveway with lower unit. Lower unit has garage access. 1 months rent for damage deposit. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Video Tour - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuLaJgkVPeY