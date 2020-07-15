Amenities
101 Conner Cir SW Available 08/01/20 Remodeled - Granite, Stainless & More! - High end upgrades everywhere you turn! Kitchen has been completely redone with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash and a "wood look" tile floor.
Nearly 1000 sq ft of living space in this 2nd floor condo. Two spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a cedar-lined walk in closet. Bathroom has been completely remodeled as well with a custom-tiled tub/shower surround.
Condo includes one garage stall + storage space. Rent includes snow removal, lawn care & garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities.
12+ month lease, no smoking, no pets, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult
More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2731629)