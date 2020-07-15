All apartments in Rochester
101 Conner Cir SW

101 Conner Circle Southwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Conner Circle Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Conner Cir SW · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
101 Conner Cir SW Available 08/01/20 Remodeled - Granite, Stainless & More! - High end upgrades everywhere you turn! Kitchen has been completely redone with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash and a "wood look" tile floor.

Nearly 1000 sq ft of living space in this 2nd floor condo. Two spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a cedar-lined walk in closet. Bathroom has been completely remodeled as well with a custom-tiled tub/shower surround.

Condo includes one garage stall + storage space. Rent includes snow removal, lawn care & garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities.

12+ month lease, no smoking, no pets, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2731629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Conner Cir SW have any available units?
101 Conner Cir SW has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Conner Cir SW have?
Some of 101 Conner Cir SW's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Conner Cir SW currently offering any rent specials?
101 Conner Cir SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Conner Cir SW pet-friendly?
No, 101 Conner Cir SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 101 Conner Cir SW offer parking?
Yes, 101 Conner Cir SW offers parking.
Does 101 Conner Cir SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Conner Cir SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Conner Cir SW have a pool?
No, 101 Conner Cir SW does not have a pool.
Does 101 Conner Cir SW have accessible units?
No, 101 Conner Cir SW does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Conner Cir SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Conner Cir SW does not have units with dishwashers.
