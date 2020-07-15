Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

101 Conner Cir SW Available 08/01/20 Remodeled - Granite, Stainless & More! - High end upgrades everywhere you turn! Kitchen has been completely redone with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash and a "wood look" tile floor.



Nearly 1000 sq ft of living space in this 2nd floor condo. Two spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a cedar-lined walk in closet. Bathroom has been completely remodeled as well with a custom-tiled tub/shower surround.



Condo includes one garage stall + storage space. Rent includes snow removal, lawn care & garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities.



12+ month lease, no smoking, no pets, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2731629)