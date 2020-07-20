All apartments in Robbinsdale
Robbinsdale, MN
3501 York Avenue North
Last updated July 26 2019 at 5:24 AM

3501 York Avenue North

3501 York Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

3501 York Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
One of a kind 'all stone' home on Victory Memorial Drive! Upper level coved ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, large fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth in living room, panel doors, large main floor bath, windows galore with view all around, large kitchen w/appliances, 2 brms, security system. Large lower level family room with 2nd fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth, lots of windows, radiant throughout, 1/2 bath, large closet for plenty of garments, security system, washer/dryer, and more. 1 car tuck under garage. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO ILLEGAL DRUGS! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY--Call 763.208.8886
See above

NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO DRUGS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 York Avenue North have any available units?
3501 York Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 3501 York Avenue North have?
Some of 3501 York Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 York Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3501 York Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 York Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3501 York Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robbinsdale.
Does 3501 York Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3501 York Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 York Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3501 York Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3501 York Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 York Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 York Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
