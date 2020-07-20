3501 York Avenue North

Amenities

One of a kind 'all stone' home on Victory Memorial Drive! Upper level coved ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, large fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth in living room, panel doors, large main floor bath, windows galore with view all around, large kitchen w/appliances, 2 brms, security system. Large lower level family room with 2nd fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth, lots of windows, radiant throughout, 1/2 bath, large closet for plenty of garments, security system, washer/dryer, and more. 1 car tuck under garage. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO ILLEGAL DRUGS! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY--Call 763.208.8886

NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO DRUGS