Home
/
Robbinsdale, MN
/
3400 43rd Ave N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3400 43rd Ave N

3400 43rd Avenue North · (763) 367-0609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 43rd Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 $1650 3bd/1bth, W/D, gar/off-str. pkg, sm pet OK - Property Id: 301997

quiet Robbinsdale neighborhood w/ Single car garage & offstreet parking! Small pets negotiable. Close to HWY 100 & I-94;
5 minutes from N Memorial Hospital & 10 mins. from Uptown! First, last & security (pet fee if applicable) required to move-in @ $1650 monthly, available 08/01/2020!
Please Text Linda 763-367-0609 to schedule showing or with questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3400-43rd-ave-n-minneapolis-mn/301997
Property Id 301997

(RLNE5958828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 43rd Ave N have any available units?
3400 43rd Ave N has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3400 43rd Ave N have?
Some of 3400 43rd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 43rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3400 43rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 43rd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 43rd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3400 43rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3400 43rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 3400 43rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 43rd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 43rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 3400 43rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3400 43rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3400 43rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 43rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 43rd Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 43rd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 43rd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
