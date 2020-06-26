Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Robbinsdale
Find more places like 3315 McNair Dr N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Robbinsdale, MN
/
3315 McNair Dr N
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3315 McNair Dr N
3315 Mcnair Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Robbinsdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3315 Mcnair Drive North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3315 McNair Dr N Available 07/01/19 - We do not accept section 8.
(RLNE2763418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have any available units?
3315 McNair Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Robbinsdale, MN
.
Is 3315 McNair Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
3315 McNair Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 McNair Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 McNair Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N offer parking?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have a pool?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have accessible units?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Similar Pages
Robbinsdale 1 Bedrooms
Robbinsdale 2 Bedrooms
Robbinsdale Apartments with Parking
Robbinsdale Pet Friendly Places
Robbinsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Oakdale, MN
Monticello, MN
White Bear Lake, MN
Champlin, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Farmington, MN
Hudson, WI
Vadnais Heights, MN
Mendota Heights, MN
Waconia, MN
Falcon Heights, MN
Isanti, MN
Big Lake, MN
Excelsior, MN
Rogers, MN
St. Anthony, MN
Victoria, MN
Albertville, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities