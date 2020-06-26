All apartments in Robbinsdale
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

3315 McNair Dr N

3315 Mcnair Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Mcnair Drive North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3315 McNair Dr N Available 07/01/19 - We do not accept section 8.

(RLNE2763418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 McNair Dr N have any available units?
3315 McNair Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
Is 3315 McNair Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
3315 McNair Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 McNair Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 McNair Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N offer parking?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have a pool?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have accessible units?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 McNair Dr N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 McNair Dr N does not have units with air conditioning.
